Embattled MLA must face the music

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn’s Facebook post of a Christmas holiday trip to Mexico was partly responsible for a firestorm which untimately led to his dismissal as a UCP MLA. Premier Jason Kenney says Rehn not only failed to address his constituents, but also himself.

AUMA says Rehn broke public trust, must resign

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Alberta Urban Municipalities Association has weighed in on Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn’s removal from the UCP caucus by supporting Premier Jason Kenney’s decision.



And, they are calling for Rehn’s resignation.



“A fundamental responsibility of every elected official is to listen, engage, and work with other levels of government to best represent their constituents,” reads a statement released by AUMA’s executive committee on Jan. 15.



“It is imperative for MLAs to be engaged with the cities, towns, villages, summer villages and counties they represent. It is therefore particularly regrettable that Slave Lake, High Prairie, and other municipal councils from Lesser Slave Lake had to take the unprecedented step of publicly reporting their struggles with building a productive relationship with MLA Pat Rehn. By failing to engage with and advocate for his constituents, MLA Rehn broke public trust of his local councils and failed to be accountable to his constituents.”



AUMA agrees with Premier Kenney that people in positions of public trust must be held to a higher standard, and supports the decision to remove MLA Rehn from the government caucus due to his lack of commitment to representing his constituency appropriately.”



“Further, we join the town of Slave Lake in calling for Mr. Rehn’s resignation as the MLA for the Lesser Slave Lake constituency.”



AUMA looks forward to building constructive relationships with all MLAs as they advance AUMA member priorities, including stable and predictable funding, partnerships for jobs and growth, and overcoming the challenges of COVID-19.



The strongly-worded letter was not signed by any individual, only the AUMA executive committee, which is chaired by Brooks Mayor Barry Morishita. Other members of the committee include Edmonton Councillor Andrew Knack, Calgary Councilllor Peter Demong, St. Albert Mayor Cathy Heron, Okotoks Mayor Tanya Thorn and Village of Alberta Beach Deputy Mayor Angela Duncan. The absence of any northern representation north of Edmonton is worth noting.



AUMA is an organization comprised of Alberta’s urban regions who advocates the needs of its members.