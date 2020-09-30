‘Emotional’ woman sentenced

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A woman from Grouard will get some time to think about her actions after she attacked two people.



Rina Claire Sinclair, 38, was sentenced to probation for six months after pleading guilty to two counts of assault when she appeared in High Prairie provincial court Sept. 21.



“You were beside yourself and you lost your temper,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said as he spoke to Sinclair.



Court heard Sinclair hit a male sitting on a street bench in High Prairie near the corner of 53 Avenue [Highway 2] and 50 Street, said Sheen Kachroo, Crown prosecutor student- at-law.



“She jumped at him and hit him with an unknown object,” Kachroo said.



After that, she went into Freson Bros. and struck a woman in the deli.



The judge ordered Sinclair to seek community supports such as mental health services as directed by her probation officer.



Duty counsel Harry Jong says Sinclair was “emotional” at the time of the incidents.