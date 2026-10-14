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Employment Centre at Falher can help you find a job

by | Oct 14, 2026 | News

If you’re looking for a job, but don’t know where to start, the Falher Career Employment Information Centre is ready to point you in the right direction.

“We are a free service supporting people who are seeking employment, planning careers, and assisting with government forms, translations, resumes, cover letters, online applications for benefits, job applications, and training referrals,” says centre coordinator Doreen Horvath.

“We also provide exam proctoring and work with employers to assist in finding skilled employees.”

Conveniently located at the Falher Library/Bibliothèque Dentinger at 27 Central Avenue SE in Falher, the program is available to help with career planning or job searches, resume and cover letter assistance, skill training information and so much more.

“The Falher Career Employment Centre collaborates with a wide range of organizations within the community to provide diverse services and support local employers in recruiting skilled employees and accessing training opportunities,” Horvath explains.

“As a free community service, the centre also assists individuals who face employment barriers or have limited computer skills, helping them develop the skills and resources necessary to pursue meaningful employment opportunities.”

With no fee to use the program, all community members have access to the assistance.

“Navigating barriers such as digital literacy, language differences, employment training, and administrative paperwork can be challenging,” says Horvath.

“We are here to help bridge that gap.”

Horvath says core support services include bilingual assistance (both French and English), digital and computer support, administrative services, and employment resources.

“This office is funded by the Province of Alberta, working in partnership with the Government of Canada,” says Horvath.

“This office is unique in its ability to provide services in both French and English. Our employees are local members of the community who understand the needs of those we serve, and we are committed to going above and beyond to provide additional support and assistance to our community.”

She adds their office can help with resume and application assistance, providing help to create a professional resume with guidance on wording, formatting, and helping the individual to tailor their resume to highlight their strengths.

Staff will also provide step-by-step support to create online portal accounts, uploading resumes, printing documents, and connecting people directly with managers who are hiring.

The office also helps with job searches from active job boards and digital opportunities.

And, they are also able to help with food bank applications, providing assistance to complete food security and emergency support applications for submission to Family and Community Support Services.

“We also provide newcomer and immigrant support,” she adds, which provides personalized assistance with employment navigation, language learning, and driver’s licensing.

The centre also provides newcomers with resource access, leveraging library resources, including English as a Second Language textbooks and digital programs, alongside Class 5 driver’s license study guides and flashcards.

For more information regarding the program or to receive assistance, please phone (780) 837-8009, email crc@falherlibrary.ab.ca or visit the Falher Library.

Emily Plihal
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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