Empty lots draw concern from McLennan resident

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The number of empty lots in the town of McLennan has at least one resident concerned.

Marcel Limoges appeared before council at its June 12 meeting and heard there are about 40 serviced lots in town. Each one, he mentioned, must be maintained by council at a cost to taxpayers.

“I look at these (lots) as dead money,” he said.

Limoges heard council does provide an incentive for new residential lots in that council gives three years free on the residential portion of the tax bill. By law, council cannot forgive other parts of the tax bill including education.

Limoges also criticized what many have also said over the years. He noted well-kept yards are taxed more than those not cared for as much.

“Why don’t we up the taxes on those guys?” he asked. “The only incentive we can create for these people is to jack their taxes.”

However, taxation works based on assessment, Councillor Margaret Jacob replied. The only way council could act, she added, was to fine residents for sloppy properties.

Limoges was not convinced.

“There is more than one way to skin a cat,” he said. “As a council, there must be something you can do to jack their tax rate.”

“I think many of us are in agreement,” said Councillor Sue Delaurier.

“But our hands are tied to a certain extent.”

Limoges also suggested a five-year tax break for new businesses.