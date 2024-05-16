Energy brings friendship to powwow

Two spectacular grand entries highlighted the traditional powwow. In the centre is Jerell Littlewolf, of Onion Lake, in spectacular regalia.

A huge crowd probably exceeding over 1,000 attended the High Prairie Traditional Powwow May 4 at the Sports Palace. Main powwow events and vendor’s booths were set up on the arena floor while at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre next door the traditional hand games tournament was held for elementary, junior high and senior high students. Wendy Goulet, representing the host High Prairie Aboriginal Interagency committee, welcomed everyone to the event, now in its ninth year. She thanked the Town of High Prairie for hosting and contributing to the event and thanked her committee for a job well done in organizing. Frog Lake Chief Greg Desjarlais asked all attendees to bring their love to the powwow, adding the kindness and energy people bring to such events makes them a success. “Everyone enjoy each other’s company,” he wished.

Joussard School entered their Lakers team in the traditional hand games tournament at the High Prairie Traditional Powwow May 4 and promptly won the elementary division title. The win adds to the recent High Prairie School Division title the Lakers won last month. Left-right are Alla Makodzeba, Kylie Emes, Anna Lay and Samuel Lay.

Joussard School Lakers hand games team members watch a junior/senior high game and participate by drumming. Left-right are Troy Bellerose, Michael Cunningham and Creedance Syniak.

Jamie Chalifoux drums during one of the hand games matches. Chalifoux is a member of the host High Prairie Aboriginal Interagency organization.

The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers entered a team in the traditional hand games tournament in the junior-senior high category. Left-right are Brecklin Shaw-Willier, Maddi Giroux, and Lorne Ladouceur-Prince.

Troy Bellerose, left, and Alla Makodzeba give it their best in the traditional hand games tournament in the elementary category. Both are members of the Joussard Lakers team.

The number of vendors attended the powwow has exploded the last few years. Above, Bev Dachuk attends to the Hawks Nest Creations booth. Art at the booth is created by Dave Matilpis.