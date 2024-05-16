Energy brings friendship to powwow

A huge crowd probably exceeding over 1,000 attended the High Prairie Traditional Powwow May 4 at the Sports Palace. Main powwow events and vendor’s booths were set up on the arena floor while at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre next door the traditional hand games tournament was held for elementary, junior high and senior high students. Wendy Goulet, representing the host High Prairie Aboriginal Interagency committee, welcomed everyone to the event, now in its ninth year. She thanked the Town of High Prairie for hosting and contributing to the event and thanked her committee for a job well done in organizing. Frog Lake Chief Greg Desjarlais asked all attendees to bring their love to the powwow, adding the kindness and energy people bring to such events makes them a success. “Everyone enjoy each other’s company,” he wished.