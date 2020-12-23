Enhanced patrol removes 5 drunk drivers from roads

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

This past weekend, Lakeshore Regional Police Service, along with Peace River RCMP/AB Sheriff Traffic Services, High Prairie RCMP and K Division Police Dog Service, conducted enhanced enforcement patrols in the communities of Driftpile Cree Nation and Sucker Creek First Nation.

On Dec. 4, Lakeshore Regional Police Service and law enforcement partners took five impaired drivers off the road utilizing Alberta’s new immediate roadside sanctions.

Members also issued over 50 violation tickets, the majority were for operating motor vehicles while suspended and without a driver’s licence.

There was also a significant amount of summons issued for driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

An estimated 400 vehicles were checked.

Lakeshore Regional Police Service would like to remind all road users that traffic safety is a shared responsibility. They ask Albertans to stay focused on the road, follow all traffic control signs and travel at the posted speed limit.

Lakeshore Regional Police Service will continue to focus joint force operation efforts with our policing partners.