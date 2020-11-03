Enhanced service thrills seniors

The High Prairie Golden Age Club has ended its bus service after Big Lakes Rural Public Transportation Program enhanced its service.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Big Lakes Rural Public Transportation Program is expanding services in High Prairie to the delight of a local seniors’ organization.



“It’s going to work out just great,” High Prairie Golden Age Club president Howard Greer says.



“Club members are very thankful the bus is running and is satisfied with the schedule.”



At its meeting Oct. 28, Big Lakes County council approved a recommendation to amend the bus schedule to transport seniors in High Prairie on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.



“It’s a win-win situation for everyone,” High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrios says.



“They [Golden Age Club] seem to be happy with the service we provide,” Charrois says.



The Golden Age Club ended its bus service in March when the coronavirus pandemic was declared, says Greer, who became president Sept. 30, 2019 at the annual general meeting.



He says the club operated the bus service for about 12 years and financially struggled the past two years.



It became more of a challenge as the Big Lakes service started April 2, 2019.



“We came to realize that only one bus is needed,” says Greer, who chaired the transportation committee for several years.



He was encouraged from a meeting Oct. 13 called by Charrois to discuss the future of the Golden Age bus service.



Greer commends Charrios for his efforts to accommodate the seniors club and High Prairie seniors.



“Don did a lot of work to bring this to fruition,” says Greer, who lives in the ward that Charrois represents.



“He deserves all the credit.”



Greer approached Big Lakes council several times in the past two years to seek more funding for the Golden Age bus.



FCSS operates the rural bus service after the County bought a 2018 Ford Starcraft Allstar bus for about $85,000. The 12-passenger bus takes trips for county residents to High Prairie and other trips to Slave Lake and Grande Prairie.



Greer says the Golden Age bus served seniors living in High Prairie and county seniors in a 20-km radius around the town.



High Prairie seniors will be charged $10 for trips in the town on the FCSS bus



Greer suggested the High Prairie rate at the meeting Oct. 13.



For trips from the county to High Prairie, the rate remains at $20.



However, the rates from the High Prairie region to Grande Prairie rise to $45 from $40.



The end of the Golden Age bus was discussed at the Town of High Prairie – Big Lakes County inter-municipal collaboration framework committee meeting Oct. 19, Olansky writes in a report.



She says town council was requested to consider continued financial support of seniors’ transportation on High Prairie through grant funding to the County’s bus program.



The request will be discussed at a future town council meeting, Olansky says.



However, the Big Lakes bus also faces challenges since it started.



“The county’s bus expenditures have been considerably greater than its revenue for a few different reasons,” Olansky says.



“In the past two years, the bus has not operated on a full-time basis.”



The bus service was sidelined March 18 after the pandemic was declared and was back on the road Sept. 8.