Enilda residents see dump closed

The Enilda Waste Transfer Station is now closed despite 88 people signing a petition to keep it open.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council has officially closed the Enilda waste transfer station [dump] despite a plea from 88 residents who signed a petition to keep it open.



At its meeting Jan. 13, council approved a recommendation to accept a delegation Dec. 9 for information.



Eric Corbiere appeared as a delegation on Dec. 9 and presented council a petition with 88 signatures.



Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Donald Bissell was the only council member to vote Jan. 13 against the recommendation presented by Vic Abel, director of public works.



Corbiere urged council Dec. 9 to convert the site into a multi-use transfer station similar to Joussard.



He made one last-ditch attempt Jan. 13 to change the minds of council when he spoke online.



Corbiere again suggested council turn the site into a multi-use waste transfer station for to accept a variety of recyclable products.



Corbiere e-mailed another message to council Jan. 2.



“I would like to inform council that until Environment Canada has assessed the site and deemed it fit for closure and has done an environmental impact study for residents, the County cannot legally close the site,” Corbiere writes in an e-mail to council dated Jan. 2.



He encourages council to contact Environment Canada and Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver.



However, CAO Jordan Panasiuk says the County is not regulated by Environment Canada to close a waste transfer station.



He says $20,000 has been budgeted in 2021 to close and restore the site.



Alberta Environment has provided guidelines to close a waste transfer station. They are laid out in the Alberta Transfer Station Technical Guidance Manual, provided by the County.



Upon closure of the transfer station all stored waste, bulky, recyclable and other materials should be collected and removed from the site and taken either to material brokers, end users, or to an approved waste management facility.



In the case of a small rural site that is constructed with a ramp and retaining wall, the retaining walls should be dismantled and removed.



Unless the site is to be used for another purpose, the site should be restored to near-original grades with natural drainage systems maintained.



The site should be reclaimed by replacing sub-soil and topsoil in accordance with the Conservations and Reclamation Regulation



At its regular meeting Oct. 14, council approved a recommendation by administration to close the site.



Theft, vandalism and misuse at the site prompted council.



“[County] administration placed numerous cameras to attempt to control the site, which have either been stolen or destroyed,” Abel says.



“The station has been used for not only just bagged garbage, resulting in constantly having the bins filled with other waste.



“Other items have been left on site that cannot be put in the bins and numerous hours have been spent cleaning up around the site.”



Council passed a motion at its regular meeting June 26, 2019 that the Enilda transfer station be left as an unstaffed unsupervised site with the addition of recycling options for a trial period of six months.



“With the close proximity to both the Grouard transfer station and the regional landfill, closing the Enilda transfer station would be cost effective for the County without too great an impact on the residents of that area,” Abel says.