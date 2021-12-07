Enilda team dodges to win tournament

Enilda Tsshappening won the Campus Cup at a dodgeball tournament in Edmonton. In the front row, left-right, are Leon Tran, Lilee Bryson, Jill Siemens, Hope Keshen, Emma Delorme and James Wiatr. In the back row, left-right, are Cole Isaac, Larkin Stokes, Brandon McNabb, Jimmy Delorme, Matthew Watson, coach Blake Cisaroski, and Jamond Cardinal.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A team with seven young adults from the High Prairie region captured the championship at a dodgeball tournament Nov. 26-28 in Edmonton.

Enilda Tsshappening won the Campus Cup Dodgeball Tournament at the University of Alberta, competing in the tournament for the third year.

Team members with roots in the High Prairie area included Emma Delorme, Hope Keshen, Larkin Stokes, Cole Isaac, Brandon McNabb, Jimmy Delorme and Blake Cisaroski, who also served as coach.

Other players included Lilee Bryson, Jill Siemens, James Wiatr, Leon Tran, Matthew Watson and Jamond Cardinal.

Tsshappening lost its first game of the tournament, then won seven straight games en route to capture the crown in its division of 30 teams, Stokes says.

He says one player suggests what may have inspired the team to take the title.

“Star player Jimmy Delorme credits watching the movie Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story for learning how to dodge a ball,” Stokes says.

Campus Cup is an annual university-wide dodgeball tournament sponsored and organization by the Students’ Union, according to information on the U of A website.

It involves more than 100 co-ed teams at the university.

Although there is only one victor, the tournament itself is founded on the intentions of fun, fair play, sportsmanship and campus community.

Since it started, the tournament has turned into an annual event that is open to everyone connected to the U of A, including students, alumni or staff.