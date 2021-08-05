Enilda woman dies in accident

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

An Enilda woman is dead following a single-vehicle rollover near Lac la Biche.



On July 28 at about 5 a.m., while conducting an investigation, Lac La Biche RCMP located a single vehicle rollover on Township Road 652A,” says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Alberta RCMP Media Relations Group.



“Lac La Biche RCMP were on scene and provided First Aid to the lone occupant. Fire services, community peace officers, and emergency medical services attended and the lone occupant, a 23-year-old female from Enilda, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”



Police did not release her name.



The investigation continues. No further updates are expected.