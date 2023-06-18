Enjoyable afternoon June 18, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre held a lunch and merchandise bingo for Senior’s Week on June 9. In all, 22 seniors attended and enjoyed a meal comprises of stew and bannock before playing bingo and winning prizes. Above are a few of the seniors attending. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Wildfires hindering Tolko, west Fraser’s harvesting plans NLC celebrates largest grad class in history Knights entertain fellow classmates at talent show Glenmary graduating class celebrates