Enrolment grows

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Enrolment in the Peace River School Division has increased since last June when the previous school year ended.

Supt. Adam Murray reported the numbers to the school board at its regular meeting Oct. 26, states a PRSD news release dated Nov. 1.

The total enrolment in all PRSD schools, including Peace Home Learning Connection, was 3,058 on Sept. 30. It reflects an increase of 34 students from June 2023.

Murray expects the number will continue to grow throughout the school year.

Peace River High School and Red Earth Creek School have both reported significant increases, he says.

Peace High enrolment rose by 27 students while Red Earth recorded 25 more students.

Murray adds the greatest increase in the division has been reported in the Fairview region. Enrolment at Fairview High School jumped to 292 from 270. At E.E. Oliver Elementary School, the school has 271 students, exceeding the projected enrolment of 264.