Ensuring everyone has a poppy to wear! November 10, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 High Prairie Air Cadets were all over High Prairie Nov. 4 selling poppies before Remembrance Day. All money raised from the sale of poppies goes to help veterans. In the photo, left-right, are Cadet Serenity Forseille and Cpl. Faith Bruneau, selling poppies at Wholesale Market.