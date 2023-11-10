Ensuring everyone has a poppy to wear!

High Prairie Air Cadets were all over High Prairie Nov. 4 selling poppies before Remembrance Day. All money raised from the sale of poppies goes to help veterans. In the photo, left-right, are Cadet Serenity Forseille and Cpl. Faith Bruneau, selling poppies at Wholesale Market.

