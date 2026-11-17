High Prairie Light-Up celebrations Nov. 27 will have several added features this year.

Among them, the High Prairie and District Museum has announced it is holding activities Nov. 27 and Nov. 28.

“We are happy to host one but two events,” says museum curator Ron Ulrich.

“The Great Gingerbread Build-Off Contest Nov. 27 and the Creativity Studio: Make A Gingerbread House, Nov. 28,” he adds.

Ulrich says people can stop by the museum with their houses on Nov. 27 and leave them for one week. The Make a Gingerbread House is Nov. 28 from 1:30-3 p.m.

“Drop off your completed creation at the museum Nov. 26 by 5 p.m. and let the community decide their favourites!” Ulrich says.

“Voting begins the morning of Nov. 27 and continues through Nov. 28 when the Gingerbread House Building Contest is held,” he adds.

There is no age limit to enter the contest and families are encouraged to enter as a team.

Ulrich says the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre is making gingerbread men Nov. 27 “so we don’t want to clash.”

People can drop by the museum any time during normal hours to vote. Three prizes and ribbons will be awarded for three classes of creations. Specifically, three fabulous prize packages are up for grabs, says Ulrich, featuring an original work of art by local artist Julie Jackson, a Museum Shop gift certificate, a 2027 Museum Family Membership, books from the museum shop, and more.

The museum just held a very successful Halloween Spooktacular which saw 142 people attend. Ulrich hopes the gingerbread contest will carry the momentum the museum is building as it strives to become a community hub for people to gather and enjoy a good time.

“As we approach the holiday season, we recognize the many traditions and cultures that make up High Prairie both past and present,” says Ulrich.

“We encourage people to be creative in expressing themselves and their own family traditions into making their gingerbread houses!”

Ulrich encourages all bakers to get creative, have some fun and enjoy their gingerbread baking skills.

The museum is also offering special deals during the holiday season.

“In recognition of International Museum Store Day, we are also hosting our first annual Museum Shop event, with 20 per cent off for the public, 30 per cent off for museum members (some restrictions apply) on Nov. 27 from 4-8:00 p.m. We will have hot chocolate and shortbread cookies as well,” says Ulrich.

Hot chocolate and Christmas shortbread cookies will be served.

High Prairie Community Beautification chair Chris Clegg is pleased the museum is holding their events.

“Beautification tries to coordinate different events as the years progress. The one Christmas-themed event we were missing was gingerbread house making,” says Clegg.

“This also works well because the actual gingerbread house making is the day after official Light-Up so it will not conflict with other events. Plus, it gives families something to do Saturday.”

The most recent addition to High Prairie Light-Up events was Mini Trees held at Pleasantview Lodge. It runs this year for the second year and invites lodge residents to decorate mini-Christmas trees after making their own crafts.