Erasmus-Perley new VP at Prairie View

Jaime Erasmus-Perley

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Jaime Erasmus-Perley has been named the new vice-principal of Prairie River Outreach School in High Prairie starting in this September.

She has made a significant impact as a First Nations, Metis and Inuit curriculum consultant with Alberta Education, says a High Prairie School Division news release dated April 8.

Erasmus-Perley has extensive experience in teaching and integrating Indigenous perspectives into curriculum development that underscores her ability to enhance educational outcomes and community engagement.

She is in the process of completing her Master of Education in Educational Leadership at the University of Lethbridge that reflects her ongoing commitment to academic and professional excellence.

With a Bachelor of Elementary Education specializing in Native Education from the University of Alberta, Erasmus-Perley has demonstrated her dedication to foster inclusive and culturally responsive educational environments.