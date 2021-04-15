Error led to confusion, Rehn was sent letter

Pat Rehn

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn remains a vital link between Big Lakes County and the provincial government.



South Peace News reported in its issue March 31 that Rehn, an independent MLA, would not receive a copy of a letter approved by Big Lakes County council at its regular meeting March 24 to Environment Minister Jason Nixon.



The name of Rehn was omitted from a list of people who would receive a copy of the letter that outlines council’s concerns about flooding on land west of Grouard and in the Salt Prairie area north of High Prairie.



“It was never our intent not to send a letter to Pat Rehn,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



He says Rehn’s name was likely missed in error in the letter.



“I did speak to Pat later [about the letter],” Matthews says.



Big Lakes is committed to Rehn who became an independent MLA after he was expelled Jan. 14 from the governing United Conservative Party by Premier Jason Kenney over his poor performance as an elected representative and lack of presence in the constituency.



Those concerns were expressed by local governments and citizens.



Rehn is also committed.



“I’m still working hard for the constituency,” Rehn says as he spoke with South Peace News on April 2 and confirmed he received a letter from Big Lakes council.



Council has also accepted an invitation by Peace River MLA Dan Williams, who says he is available to help and give people access to the UCP government.