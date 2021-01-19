Estates residents waiting for pavement

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A condominium association at Hilliard’s Bay continues to plead with Big Lakes County to pave a main road.



At its regular meeting Jan. 13, council responded to a letter from Hilliard’s Bay Estates Condo Association.



“We want to sit down and talk with them about the project,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



The County received a letter dated Dec. 15 from Guy Mathieu, who chairs the paving committee, says Vic Abel, director of public works.



Mathieu enquired about the lengthy timeline for paving of Hilliard’s Bay Road, Abel says.



“This letter is a plea to advise you that the board is disappointed with the fact that the road remains, after 10 years, still unpaved,” Mathieu says.



“Our community is larger than most hamlets in the county and it is surprising to us that after all this time, the road remains unpaved.”



He says the association understands the politics that must go on when the matter is considered, but fail to understand why the project remains uncompleted.



“The problem is the lack of support we have for our request,” Mathieu says.



“We simply cannot understand why the road remains unpaved.”



He says the association has had good working relationships with the county’s CAO.



“We confirm that the current CAO Jordan Panasiuk, as well as previous CAOs, have always been very helpful and co-operative,” Mathieu says.



The County submitted an application last fall to the Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program, Abel says.



“Hopefully we’ll get a positive response from the province in 2021,’ Abel says.



Mathieu writes in the letter he was asked by the association board to write a letter to council rather than meet with council to discuss the project.