European trip planned for Glenmary

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A field trip to Europe proposed by Peace River Glenmary School senior high students has been initially supported by the Holy Family Catholic Regional Division.

At its regular meeting June 19, the board of trustees gave approval in principle to a trip to the Alps and the Mediterranean coast during the school spring break from March 24-28, says a HFCRD news release.

The trip will be arranged through Education First, a company that plans tours for students that are “designed to increase awareness of global perspectives, foster appreciation for different cultures and see curriculum come to life.”