Evacuees receiving gift cards from High Prairie Native Friendship Centre

Peavine Metis Settlement resident Susanne Gauchier, right, was the first to pick up her $50 gift card Aug. 3 from the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre. Presenting the card is the centre’s executive director, Carol Hanlon. Each settlement household is entitled to one card.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre is stepping forward to help those affected by recent wildfires.

“The board of directors of the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre approved the distribution of gift cards to residents of Peavine Metis Settlement and parts of Big Lakes County who were evacuated during the fires,” says executive director Carol Hanlon.

“A $50 gift card from either Freson Bros or TGP-Wholesale Foods were handed out – one per household,” she adds.

Hanlon went to Peavine Aug. 3-4 to hand out gift cards. There are 210 household at Peavine.

“Big Lakes County (Banana Belt, Enilda, and Gilwood) distribution will happen later this month; there were 179 households affected by the fire in that area,” says Hanlon.

“Funding for these cards came from the donation we received from TD Canada Trust and the Friendship Centre.”

As an added bonus, a $50 Shell gas card was donated. Anyone picking up their gift card at Peavine had their name entered into a draw for the prize.