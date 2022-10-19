Evening of Elegance returns to Falher Nov. 5

Emily Plihal

Smoky River Region is welcoming back a long-anticipated evening event to help raise funds to support the local firefighters.

An Evening of Elegance will be held on Nov. 5 at the Emergency Services building in Falher, with a wine and food pairing highlighting the evening. Although typically an annual event, the wine pairing took a hiatus due to the pandemic. This will be the fifth year it is hosted in the region.

“Over the last few years, the funds raised have been spent on gym equipment, live fire training equipment, tracks for the side-by-side, and recently some helmets for the fire fighters,” says regional fire chief Marcel Maure.

“For the price, you get an amazing five-course meal paired with five different wines.”

The event is being hosted by Smoky Emergency Response Team Society, with all proceeds going back to the local firefighters.

Cost to attend the event is $120 per plate and attendees are expected to follow a business casual/formal attire dress code.

Suzette Fowler with Morden Food and Elegance is the chef and sommelier for the evening.

“We have a video slide show that runs during the meal, plus the sommelier will tell you what the wine should taste like without food and with food,” says Maure.

If you would like to attend the Evening of Elegance, tickets can only be purchased online at https://winepairingeveningofelega.rsvpify.com and at the time of publication was 70 per cent sold out.

“We would like to thank all the sponsors and attendees that have supported this event and continue to support the local fire department,” says Maure.

“By attending, it shows the members of the department that the community appreciates all that we do.”

Maure adds they are also always looking for additional firefighters. If anyone is interested in joining the department to help the community, they can stop by the fire hall at any time.