Events in High Prairie at Children’s Resource Council

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Orange Shirt Day, which runs alongside National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30, is held in many communities.

In High Prairie, plans are coming to fruition. Events will be held by the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre, Tolko Industries, TD Canada Trust, Canadian Heritage, the High Prairie & District Children’s Resource Council, WJS and the Metis Indian Town Alcohol Association.

Events begin at 10 a.m. at the Children’s Resource Centre with an opening prayer and smudge. A blanket exercise begins at 10:30 a.m. but people must register as space is limited. Lunch is at 12:30 p.m. which includes guest speakers. The Every Child Matters Awareness Walk occurs at 1:30 p.m.

All events are free to attend.