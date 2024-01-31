Every parent’s nightmare

Cole Hosack

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

“I’m living every parent’s worst fears. We try to wake up every day thinking this nightmare will be over.”

That’s the anguish felt by Julie Hosack as she and her family and friends tirelessly search for her son, Cole Hosack, who was last seen on Jan. 1, 2024, at approximately 12:20 a.m., at Lone Star Nightlife club in Dawson Creek.

Julie explains her son had just moved from Fort McMurray to Prince George with his girlfriend, Morgan Crawford, to be closer to her family. Cole had recently accepted a job in Medicine Hat and was travelling there with a friend on New Year’s Eve. Many of her family members lived in Dawson Creek, so they decided to stop so she could visit before they commenced their journey to work.

Dawson Creek is located in northeastern British Columbia and has an approximate population of 13,000 people.

“He’s never been there before, so he doesn’t know anyone there,” says Julie, whose family has roots, many family members who still reside, in the Smoky River Region.

“His phone has been turned off since he went missing and his bank cards have not been used.”

Julie explains that police have said there was an altercation outside the bar that evening, but because Cole’s disappearance is under investigation, they cannot release additional information about the situation.

“Because this is an active investigation, RCMP can only release certain information,” says Julie.

“They have put out a press release looking for video footage that would help with their investigation. They are looking for any dash cam, trail camera, or security camera footage from 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 2 a.m. Jan. 1, 2024, around the night club, Dawson Creek, and Highway 49 leaving the community.”

Cole is a Caucasian male, 24, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, dark green pants, Nike AirForce shoes, and a black Boston Red Sox hat with a “B” symbol on it. Identifying tattoos include a rose on his right temple, CLXXXV on his left temple, an owl on his neck, and a full right arm sleeve.

“People in Dawson Creek are scared to get involved because of all that is happening there,” says Julie.

“We’re having a hard time finding people to help in the search parties.”

There has been an increase in gang activity, gun violence, and missing people in Dawson Creek in the last year. Cole is one of three people who went missing from Dawson Creek in 2023. Cousins Darylyn Supernant, 29, went missing on March 15, and Renee Didier (Supernant), 41, was last seen on Dec. 2. All three cases are currently unsolved.

The area has also been riddled with unexplainable shootings and murders in recent months.

Last weekend, families and friends of Hosack and the other two missing women joined forces to hold a search party to find some clues about their missing loved ones. They are not willing to rest until Hosack, Supernant, and Didier are found.

“Because he’s still missing, there is still a glimmer of hope,” says Julie, adding that family members have created a Facebook page to help keep people updated on her son’s case and any information that transpires. Missing: Cole Hosack is a public page people can join to read any updates on Cole’s missing person case. Family has also created an email address for people to connect with them at helpfindcole2024 @gmail.com.

If you have any information about the disappearance or whereabouts of Cole Hosack, please contact Dawson Creek RCMP at (1-250) 784-3700 and use reference police file number 2024-17.

Investigators are also asking for video surveillance from the area of Highway 49 from 8th Street and Alaska Avenue heading east towards Spirit River to save the video and contact RCMP. Dawson Creek RCMP are also asking residents to check outdoor areas, including sheds and under decks, on their properties.