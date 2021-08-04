Everyone loves a parade!

Swan River First Nation’s float placed first in the Organizations category at the 2019 parade. In front carrying the flag is Donna Holmes. Chief Gerald Giroux is behind wearing the headdress.

Aug. 7 event starts at 11 a.m., build floats now!

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It’s time to get out your ribbons, balloons and streamers and begin preparing your float for the Spruce Point Park Association’s Rodeo Parade.



Roberta Hunt coordinates the Aug. 7 parade with Holly Malanowich. Although registrants were asked to do so by July 30, Hunt says she included everyone on a list who might register in case they are a bit late.



Hunt says prizes will be similar to the 2019 parade although not yet determined. Tentative categories include: Best Theme; Horse Youth; Business – Local; Organizations; Antique Cars; Schools and/or Clubs; and Children Walking, but subject to change.



Hunt reminds parade participants to check with rules regarding the handing out of candy due to COVID rules still in place.



For more information, please call Hunt at [780] 805-9076.