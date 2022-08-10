Eyes on Slave Lake offers 2 views of lake

Kate Lovsin,

Watershed Coordinator,

Lesser Slave

Watershed Council.

An exciting new project has come to Lesser Slave Lake!

The Lesser Slave Watershed Council [LSWC] has launched a new project involving Lesser Slave Lake called Eyes on Slave Lake. We have put in two live-streaming cameras at two locations along Lesser Slave Lake: at Joussard and Widewater.

For those of us who are regular visitors of Lesser Slave Lake, we know lake conditions can change very quickly and that the two basins [East and West] can have different conditions from one another. With support from Sunstone Inn Bed and Breakfast in Joussard, and a private lakefront property owner in Widewater, we were able to install our cameras with a direct view of the lake. We are still working out some kinks, so please be patient.

We started this project to help the people who recreate on Lesser Slave Lake make informed decisions about their lake activities before heading out to the lake. Not everyone knows a lakefront property owner to call and ask if there are whitecaps on the lake at any given time. This way, lake enthusiasts can check the conditions before they make the trip out to one of the many marinas, boat launches and beaches around the lake, saving time, energy, gas and much frustration.

We anticipate this being a helpful tool for all kinds of lake recreation like kayaking, angling, boating, swimming and even for research purposes. It is a way to protect the health and safety of watershed residents and tourists alike. Eyes on Slave Lake also has the potential to promote tourism in the area.

People who want to check out the camera live feeds can find them at LSWC’s YouTube page. Both cameras are set up to stream during daylight hours, every day of the week.

This project has been made possible thanks to Sunstone Inn Bed and Breakfast in Joussard, a private landowner in Widewater, as well as sponsorship donations from RMS Electrical in Leduc and deSIGNS by Tam in High Prairie.

We hope that the community continues to support the project through sponsorship, by using the live feeds and by spreading the word about the project far and wide.

If you have any questions or suggestions about the Eyes on Slave Lake project, please contact Kate Lovsin at the LSWC office by email at [email protected], by phone at [780] 523-9800, or direct message on any of the LSWC social media. We are happy to include new advertisers on the feeds and expand the project with more cameras at different locations around the lake in the future!

For now, as we work out the kinks with rural Internet, please enjoy the feeds and always follow all safety precautions that apply to your specific lake recreation. Always make sure someone on land knows where you will be and when to expect you back on land.

Happy viewing!