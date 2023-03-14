FABuLAS rallying to aid Centre Chevaliers

The FABuLAS team will be holding a fundraiser for the Centre Chevaliers/Falher Community Hall on April 2. Left-right are the FABuLAS committee including Melissa Brochu, Shara Brochu, Chantelle Hampton and her son Granger, Aubrey Tremblay and her daughter Brenna, Kristen Evans holding Morgan Lefebvre, Katie Aubin, Paige Wolfe, and Lisa Lefebvre and her daughter, Kaylee.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

FABuLAS is welcoming people from around the region to participate in its Easter Brunch on April 2.

The Falher & Area Beautification & Leisure Activities Society (FABuLAS) is hosting the brunch as a fundraiser for the Centre Chevaliers, which is also known as the Falher Community Hall. The brunch will be held from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., and the group is welcoming all residents to help support the hall to ensure it can remain open.

“We loved the idea of an event that would attract families and felt like Easter was the perfect time because it is before the rush of seeding,” says FABuLAS secretary Paige Wolfe.

“We encourage people to drop in anytime that day and we will have hot breakfast served up all morning,” she adds.

The ladies are offering a pancake breakfast, egg decorating and an Easter egg hunt.

Wolfe adds there will be photograph opportunities and Falher’s mascot Beesabeille will be attending the event.

All proceeds from the event are set to be given to the Centre Chevaliers/Falher Community Hall, that has been financially struggling. The facility requires many capital infrastructure projects to be undertaken and is currently fundraising, applying for grants, and restructuring its operations to ensure it can remain open in the community.

The hall has recently added many more members to its board and they are actively working to correct some of the issues the facility has, initiatives that the region’s residents are rallying behind to ensure can be corrected.

Capital projects that need to be undertaken are a replacement of the current faulty boiler system, replacement of the hot water tank, completion of the exterior stucco, and various energy efficiency projects and safety code projects.

“We think keeping the doors to the hall open is critical to our community,” says Wolfe, adding the hall is a very important community structure that is significant to many people in the region.

“Our own board members have graduated in the hall, been married in the hall, voted in the hall, played bingo in the hall, attended Honey Festival events in the hall, and more. The hall is also home to the Christmas Expo each year, which is where we host our annual Christmas bake sale, one of our largest fundraisers of the year.”

Wolfe says FABuLAS strives to provide support to as many communities in the M.D. of Smoky River as they can and they feel that the Falher Community Hall, although located in Falher, is a major facility that everyone in the area uses.

“When we first learned that the hall was struggling financially, we knew we wanted to do what we could to help save it,” says Wolfe.

“We hope this event will be a great time for the community to get together in support of keeping the doors to the hall open,” she adds.

Tickets for the Easter Brunch are $15 for adults, $10 for kids, and children ages two and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at Original Pete’s or by calling or texting Julie at (780) 837-6720 or Kristen at

(780) 305-8550. The FABuLAS crew prefers etransfer as payment for the brunch, email Fabulas2015@gmail.com. Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the event.

FABuLAS’s mission is to encourage and promote amateur games and exercises, to create community attachment and community inclusion by providing education and information programs and activities to the public.

“Since our inception in 2013, FABuLAS has been responsible for Honey Capital Park renovation, upgrades to the park in Girouxville including a fall surface and fencing to come this year, a shade shelter at Jean Cote Park, and we are currently working on revitalizing the baseball diamonds in Falher.”

The crew holds multiple fundraisers each year with proceeds going to various community programs. They just wrapped up orders for the annual Mother’s Day Flower Basket fund- raiser, which they remind supporters will have to be picked up on May 10. They will also be hosting a free Touch a Truck event in conjunction with FCSS Community Barbeque and Parade of Programs in the fall.

“We want to thank the community for the support they have shown our group,” says Wolfe.

Wolfe urges any interested parties to purchase a ticket to the Easter Brunch and to reach out if they would like to provide a donation to the Centre Chevaliers/ Falher Community Hall.