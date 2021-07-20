Failing to attend court compounds problems

H.P. court docket

June 28, 2021

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A woman was fined a total of $1,500 after pleading guilty to two drug charges and for missing court dates four times.



Toni B. Cunningham was fined $200 each on two counts of possession of a controlled substance when she appeared in High Prairie provincial court June 28.



Court heard she was on warrants when she was arrested Sept. 9, 2019 in Gift Lake, federal Crown prosecutor Cam- eron McCoy said.



Officers found her in possession of 11 Tylenol capsules not in a proper container and 4.7 grams of methamphetamine, McCoy said.



The Crown was also concerned Cunningham missed four court appearances, all on docket days.



He recommended elevated fines.



“The message has to be sent,” he said.



Judge D.R. Shynkar fined Cunningham $200 each for two counts of failing to appear in court, $300 for a third count of failing to appear in court and $400 for a fourth count of failing to appear in court.



Cunningham missed the dates because of transportation and communication issues, said her lawyer, Derek Renzini.



“She was in Gift Lake, she has no phone and no car,” Renzini said.



The judge accepted the explanation.



“I understand it’s difficult to arrange transportation,” Judge Shynkar said.



Renzin agreed with the elevated fines.



“They can be dealt with by cascading fines,” Renzini said.



Judge Shynkar ordered Cunningham to pay the fines by Jan. 7, 2022.



Just one person was also sentenced in High Prairie provincial court docket day June 21. Trevor Freeman was fined $345 for driving a motor vehicle while unauthorized.