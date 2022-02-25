The M.D. of Smoky River is supporting the Falher Community Association for Professional Services efforts in applying for a Community Facility Enhancement Program grant for the Falher Clinic.
Council approved Reeve Robert Brochu to send the letter of support at its Feb. 9 meeting.
If successful, the grant will be used to renovate and maintain the clinic.
“We would like to recommend the Falher Association for Professional Services. . .” wrote Brochu.
“The Falher Clinic provides our residents with a safe and comfortable environment, while attending to their medical appointments with the local physician and nurse practitioner.”
There is no financial impact on council to support the request.
Falher CAPS applying for grant
The M.D. of Smoky River is supporting the Falher Community Association for Professional Services efforts in applying for a Community Facility Enhancement Program grant for the Falher Clinic.