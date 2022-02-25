Falher CAPS applying for grant

The M.D. of Smoky River is supporting the Falher Community Association for Professional Services efforts in applying for a Community Facility Enhancement Program grant for the Falher Clinic.

Council approved Reeve Robert Brochu to send the letter of support at its Feb. 9 meeting.

If successful, the grant will be used to renovate and maintain the clinic.

“We would like to recommend the Falher Association for Professional Services. . .” wrote Brochu.

“The Falher Clinic provides our residents with a safe and comfortable environment, while attending to their medical appointments with the local physician and nurse practitioner.”

There is no financial impact on council to support the request.