Feb. 19 was a fun-filled day at Falher as Family Day events were held around town. The Falher Rec Plex was the site of curling, crafts, Skating with the Falher Pirates and a food bank drive. A scavenger hunt was held at the Falher Foods parking lot and bonfire with hotdogs at the Falher Campground. Smoky River Family and Community Support Services, ACFA, and Town of Falher were a few of the sponsors.

Dane Vanden Bosch tested his craft making ability at the Falher Family Day Events on Feb. Crafts were hosted by Smoky River Family and Community Support Services in the Falher Regional Recreation Complex

Clara Elias attended Family Day events in Falher on Feb. 20 and participated in the crafts that were hosted by Smoky River Family and Community Support Services in the Falher Regional Recreation Complex.

Drop-in Curling was available to anyone who wanted to learn the sport in a fun and friendly environment during Family Day at Falher. Many took advantage.