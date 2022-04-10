Falher council back to 7

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Town of Falher will not need a byelection to fill two vacancies on council.

Two candidates submitted nomination papers after an extension was granted.

Paosu Simard and Patrick Simon will be sworn in at the next council meeting April 13.

Only one nomination was filed on nomination day March 30.

No further candidates submitted papers when nomination day was extended to March 31 and early April 1, returning officer James Bell says.

However, the vacancy has since been filled.

Further to the Local Authorities Election Act, nomination day was also scheduled for April 4, 5 and 6, if required.

At its regular meeting Nov. 10, 2021 council agreed to hold a byelection April 26 but it is not required.