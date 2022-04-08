Falher Honey Festival returns June 17-19

The Town of Falher uses its float in the Falher Honey Festival Parade to tell everyone that Falher is a “Honey of a Place to Bee!”

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The popular Falher Honey Festival is back in 2022, causing a buzz around the region after the event was cancelled by COVID-19 the past two years.

Fun for the weekend of June 17-19 is being planned by the festival committee, president James Bell says.

“I think everyone is excited to have in-person community celebrations, like Honey Fest, return,” Bell says.

“We have a group of community members really stepping up to help make Honey Fest 2022 happen, so it’s exciting to see.”

Organizers are planning activities for all ages.

“So far, we hope to have a parade, vehicle show-and-shine, vendors and farmers’ market, pancake breakfast, bee beard demonstration, children’s activities, petting zoo, special entertainment, slow-pitch softball tournament and midnight swim return,” Bell says.

“We try to tie our events together with Main Street as the hub.”

Some volunteers have offered some great ideas to include more children’s activities, he says.

“Additionally, we have some strong support for focus on La Francophonie of the region,” Bell says.

Another cultural aspect is being planned.

“We are also hoping to incorporate some Indigenous recognition and celebration into this year’s event,” Bell says.”

“We would also like to involve an Indigenous aspect to our opening ceremonies and any other ways that we can.”

An Indigenous aspect was considered in the 2019 event, however it didn’t work out, he says.

The festival will be downsized from the 2019 event when the Town of Falher also celebrated its centennial.

“We are still in the early planning stages,” Bell says.

Stay tuned for more on the festival Facebook Page.

After a two-year absence, the festival is spurring citizens to rally for the largest annual community event in Falher.

“Community and volunteer support this year so far is great,” Bell says.

“So far, things are looking great.”

The committee continues to welcome volunteers and other support.

“We can always use more volunteers for planning leading up to the event and on the days of the event,” Bell says.

The festival was created more than 30 years ago to promote the local honey festival and Falher as the Honey Capital of Canada.