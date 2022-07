The Falher Honey Festival returned June 17-19 after the event was cancelled by COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021. Cool and cloudy weather and rain didn’t dampen the spirits as most activities planned for outside were moved indoors.

ATB Falher branch greeted the crowd in the Falher Honey Festival Parade. Left-right, are Hailey Turcotte, customer service representative Jessica Cotton, personal banker Steph Foster, Allison Turcotte, branch manager Tracy Gagne and Marnie Lambers.