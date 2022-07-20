Falher OKs airport agreement

The Town of Falher has given its blessing to the Smoky River Regional Airport Agreement.
Council made the decision it is July 13 meeting, noting the one concern they previously expressed was now included in the agreement. As a result, council no longer had any issues.
Later in the meeting, council also gave first reading to the proposed bylaw for the Smoky River Regional Airport Board. Second and third readings are expected to pass at a future meeting.
