Falher plugs into grant for charging station

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Town of Falher council is plugging into a grant program to install an electric vehicle charging station for public use at no cost to council.

At its regular meeting March 7, council approved a recommendation to apply for a grant from the Electric Vehicle Charging Program of the Municipal Climate Action Centre in Alberta, funded equally from the provincial and federal governments.

“It’s a 100 per cent grant,” CAO James Bell said.

Council members agreed the grant is a good opportunity to support and respond to a growing demand in the future.

“I think we should apply for this grant,” Councillor Robert Lauze said.

Councillor Daniel Morin added a charging station will help support the demand in the future.

“We’re just going to get more and more people with electric vehicles,” Morin said.

Mayor Donna Buchinski agreed.

“It’s coming.”

She adds the town will apply for funding to install a station with a Level 2 fast charger.

“It’s more of a tourist draw,” Buchinski said.

“It will put us on the map.”

Council proposed to install a two-portal charging station in the Town of Falher office parking lot.

Preliminary figures show the equipment costs more than $15,000, Bell told council.

Costs do not include electrical work to connect the unit, he noted.

Approval and allocation of funds is on a first-come-first-served basis.

The grant is available only for municipalities to locate a charging station on land owned by the municipality.

Up to 100 per cent of the costs to buy and install a charging station can be rebated as the MCCAC is offering $3.4 million in rebates.

Each municipality is eligible for a maximum of $200,000.

Bell said if approved for a grant, Falher would be one of a few communities in the Peace region with an electric vehicle charging station.

The neighbouring M.D. of Smoky River council decided to apply for the grant for a Level 2 station at its regular meeting Feb. 9.

Big Lakes County council decided at its regular meeting March 9 to apply for the grant and proposes to install a Level 2 charging station in Kinuso, about 140 km east of Falher.

However, the Town of High Prairie council decided against the grant at its regular meeting Feb. 22.