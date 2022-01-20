Falher, Smoky River councils submit grant

The Town of Falher and the M.D. of Smoky River have joined to apply for an Alberta Community Partnership grant to assess the condition and future of Second St. SW. The gravel road on the western boundary of Falher is well-used by residents of both municipalities.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Town of Falher and the M.D. of Smoky River councils have joined to apply for an Alberta Community Partnership [ACP] grant to assess the condition of a highly-used gravel road.

At its regular meeting Jan. 12, Falher council discussed the application for the grant to assess the condition of Second St. SW, also known as Cemetery Road.

CAO James Bell says the application for $34,500 was submitted at the end of December.

At its regular meeting Dec. 8, Smoky River council passed a motion to collaborate with Falher for the grant.

No matching grants are required by successful municipalities, Bell says.

Smoky River council agreed to partner on the understanding that Smoky River has no future obligation to fund or in any way participate in the construction project.

Before passing the motion, Bell and Mayor Donna Buchinski addressed council as a delegation to explain the request and benefits to Smoky River residents.

The road is well-used by Falher and Smoky River motorists.

Smoky River council heard that the grant will help the Town plan for the future.

“It’s to study the road, its conditions and what options we might have in the future for the road,” Bell says.

“We want the study done to evaluate all of our options moving forward.”

Options would include whether it might be best to keep maintaining it as a standard gravel road or if it’s easier to pave it and how all of that plays in with the drainage ditch beside it, he says.

Falher council discussed concerns about the road with administration and public works at its regular meeting June 9.

“Some the issues include dust control, speeding, heavy truck access and road damage,” Bell says.

Council and administration would approach those issue systematically in an attempt to solve as many as possible in an effective and efficient manner, he adds.

Funding from the ACP is available to improve the viability of long-term sustainability of municipalities and encourage effective inter-municipal relations.