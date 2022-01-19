Falher wants recycling bins returned

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Town of Falher council wants the self-service recycling bins back after they were removed by the M.D. of Smoky River.

At its regular meeting Jan. 12, Falher council passed a motion to consult citizens on the issue.

During early-November 2021, Smoky River council decided to remove the recycling bins from the outlying communities of Falher, McLennan, Donnelly and Girouxville, says Falher CAO James Bell.

Smoky River paid for the service as part of a regional service agreement.

Town and village councils received a letter from Smoky River explaining the decision.

“Decrease in usage as a result of curbside recycling programs and unpaid municipal taxes have resulted in the municipality reducing its expenses for goods and services that aren’t critical to operations,” states the letter from the M.D.

Now, Falher council is working with Smoky River to reinstate the bins.

“As we understand it, however, this decision was completed with no public consultation,” Bell says.

“As a result, the M.D. has heard a public outcry to have the bins reinstated.”

In December, Smoky River council sent a letter to Falher and proposed the bins be reinstated with a cost-sharing agreement of 80 per cent paid by Smoky River and 20 per cent by Falher.

Falher council discussed the proposal and the Town’s current recycling services at its recent meeting. Curbside recycling services are currently available to all residents, Bell says.