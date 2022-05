Falher town council is back to a full slate of seven members. Paosu [Bobo] Simard and Patrick Simon were sworn in as new councillors before the regular council meeting May 2. Falher council was reduced to five members by Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver after the town did not receive enough nominations last September for the municipal elections. The town was authorized to operate with a council of five on condition that a byelection be held to fill the vacancies by April 30.

Paosu [Bobo] Simard, left, is sworn in as a new Town of Falher councillor by CAO James Bell before council’s regular meeting May 2.