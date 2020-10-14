Fallen tree causes power outage

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Residents in the High Prairie region woke up to a power outage Oct. 9.



ATCO Electric crews responded to the situation shortly after 6:10 a.m., says James Hammon, supervisor of operations for the High Prairie and Swan Hills areas.



“A tree fell on the line in the Triangle area,” Hammon says.



Customers in High Prairie and west to Triangle were in the dark for at least two hours.



Power was restored to the High Prairie area around 8:15 a.m.



“We had to do some emergency switching to get the town back on,” Hammon says.



Electricity west to the Triangle area was expected to be in full service by 11 a.m., Hammon says.



He noted his crews worked hard to restore power as soon as possible.



He thanks residents for their patience.