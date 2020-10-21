Fallen tree knocks out power

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Residents in the High Prairie region were in the dark for a few hours during a power outage for the second consecutive Friday.



ATCO Electric was called out Oct. 16 when power in the High Prairie area went out around 9:30 a.m.



“A tree fell on a line north of the High Prairie substation,” says Bill Friesen, supervisor of operations for Valleyview.



Friesen was unsure how far the outage covered.



Reports indicated the Guy area west of High Prairie was also affected.



Power was restored in High Prairie at 11:15 a.m.



Electricity was back on in other affected areas in the afternoon.



Crews worked to restore power as soon as possible.



Power was also knocked out in the High Prairie area Oct. 9 when a tree fell on a line in the Triangle area.



Residents in High Prairie were in the dark from 6:10 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.



Electricity was back on in other areas by noon.