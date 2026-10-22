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Family builds businesses offering handmade goods

by | Oct 22, 2026 | News

Kiersten Hlady, left, and Rosemarie Jackson, owners of KikiRose Handmade

What began as a shared habit of asking, “I wonder if we could make that?” has grown into two mobile ventures for mother-daughter team Rosemarie Jackson and Kiersten Hlady.

KikiRose Handmade began in 2019, when Hlady graduated from university and moved back to the Peace River area. The pair’s enjoyment of making things together soon became a business built around handcrafted gifts, home décor and the appeal of pieces not identical.

“We really enjoy working with wood and coming up with things that are a little different,” Jackson and Hlady write in an email.

“A lot of our pieces are made by hand, and we like that they don’t all look exactly the same.”

Based in Grimshaw and Peace River, KikiRose Handmade has no traditional storefront. Jackson and Hlady take their work to markets across the Peace River region and northern Alberta while also selling online. Their changing selection includes earrings, reclaimed-wood pieces, charcuterie boards, seasonal décor, custom work and one-of-a kind items.

The market circuit also inspired the pair’s second venture. After enjoying the atmosphere and the conversations that came with selling handmade goods, they began looking for a summertime offering for periods when craft sales slowed. KikiRose Coffee Co. launched in spring 2025 with a mobile espresso setup.

“Coffee seemed like a natural fit for us,” they write.

“We wanted to offer something a little different than regular event coffee, so we decided to build a mobile espresso setup and see where it took us.”

The coffee operation travels to markets, festivals, weddings and private events. Its menu includes lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos, iced drinks, cold brew, chai and sparkling lemonade, along with seasonal creations and event specials.

Running two small businesses has shown the owners how much work happens beyond the view of customers. A handmade item can require sourcing materials, designing, building, finishing, pricing, photographing and packaging, in addition to preparing for a market or completing an online sale.

The coffee trailer brought a different learning curve: arranging equipment, water, power, ice and ingredients; meeting food-safety requirements; and managing setup and cleanup. Then comes the challenge, they agree, of serving a sudden rush without “losing your mind.”

Jackson and Hlady handle most tasks themselves, from making products and loading the trailer to serving customers, cleaning, ordering supplies and managing social media. They also credit Mikel — Jackson’s husband and Hlady’s father — with helping at large events and contributing several of his own specialties for sale at markets.

That hidden workload is something they wish more customers understood.

“When someone buys something handmade from us, there is a lot of time that goes into that one piece,” they say.

The same is true of the coffee service, where arriving with an espresso machine is only one part of getting ready to serve.

Looking ahead, the pair wants to grow without losing the enjoyment that started the businesses. For KikiRose Handmade, that means developing new designs and taking on more custom and one-of-a-kind pieces.

For KikiRose Coffee Co., the goal is to build wedding and event bookings and become a familiar presence throughout the region.

Community response has been one of the most rewarding parts of the experience. Jackson and Hlady say customers sometimes return to their booth or trailer because they remember a purchase or a drink from an earlier event.

“That’s really special to us,” they agree.

“We’ve met so many great people through both businesses and have had some really fun opportunities that we probably never would have had otherwise.”

The handmade business has also become known for Clementine, a vintage travel trailer transformed into a mobile shop. With the coffee venture becoming busier and the two operations difficult to run at the same time, Jackson and Hlady have decided to sell the trailer. They hope another small business will value it as much as they have.

Whatever direction the ventures take, the partnership remains central.

“Mostly, we just want to keep doing this together,” Jackson and Hlady say.

“That’s probably our favourite part of it all.”

Sara Driedger
South Peace News

Kiersten Hlady with a piece of artwork. Photo courtesy of Kiersten Hlady.

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