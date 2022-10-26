Family dance will have ‘Monster Mash’ feel

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Get ready for some ghoulish fun for the whole family on Oct. 29, as Nampa/Northern Sunrise County FCSS holds a Monster Mash Family Dance.

Community development coordinator Alicia Surman says the dance will be held from 6-8 p.m. and will feature deejay Weng Capili.

“Anyone in Northern Sunrise County/Village of Nampa may attend,” says Surman. “Young and old, I encourage everyone to come out and enjoy.”

There will be no cover charge for families to attend, it’s just a chance for everyone to enjoy a Halloween Dance.

“I feel people should attend the dance as it expands social and cultural interaction, and provides an overall community feeling of well-being and togetherness,” says Surman.

The Monster Mash Family Dance is being held at the Nampa Golden Pioneers Drop-in Centre. Snacks and refreshments will be available.

Surman urges everyone to attend the dance in their most creative Halloween costumes. She says there will be prizes given out through the evening for participants.

If you would like more information on the evening, please phone Surman at the FCSS office at (780) 322-3954.