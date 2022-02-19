Family Day Activities Lineup

Following is a list of Family Day activities in the South Peace and Smoky River regions. Communities are listed in alphabetical order; please scroll down for information in your community. Please note some events are Sunday, Feb. 20 and others on Monday, Feb. 21:
Enilda
Falher
Faust
Grouard
High Prairie
Joussard
Kinuso
McLennan
Northern Sunrise County
Triangle
Peace River
Enilda
Date: Monday, Feb. 21
Location: Online scavenger hunt.
Time: 1-3 p.m.
Event: Scavenger hunt, pre-registration was required.
Cost: Free.
Falher
Date: Monday, Feb. 21
Location: Falher Regional Recreation Complex [Fieldhouse].
Time: 1-4 p.m.
Event: Skating, hotdogs, hot chocolate and coffee.
Cost: Free.
Faust
Date: Monday, Feb. 21
Location: Online scavenger hunt.
Time: 9 a.m.-noon.
Event: Scavenger hunt, pre-registration was required.
Cost: Free.
Grouard
Date: Monday, Feb. 21
Location: Online scavenger hunt.
Time: Noon-3 p.m.
Event: Scavenger hunt, pre-registration was required.
Cost: Free.
High Prairie
Date: Sunday, Feb. 20
Location: High Prairie Agriplex.
Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Event: Gymkhana from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; cattle penning from 2-5 p.m.; ranch roping from 6-9 p.m. [All ages of riders welcome].
Cost: Free.
High Prairie
Date: Monday, Feb. 21
Location: Regional Aquatics Centre
Time: 1:15-3 p.m.
Event: Family Swim.
Cost: $4 per person.
High Prairie
Date: Monday, Feb. 21
Location: Sports Palace Arena
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Event: Public skating.
Cost: Free.
High Prairie
Date: Monday, Feb. 21
Location: Online scavenger hunt.
Time: 1-3 p.m.
Event: Scavenger hunt, pre-registration was required.
Cost: Free.
Joussard
Date: Sunday, Feb. 20
Location: Joussard Community Hall.
Time: 1-5 p.m.
Event: Kids Can Catch Family Day Ice Fishing on Lesser Slave Lake. Fishing equipment provided. Fireworks to follow at 6 p.m.
Cost: Free.
Kinuso
Date: Monday, Feb. 21
Location: Online scavenger hunt.
Time: 9 a.m.-noon.
Event: Scavenger hunt, pre-registration was required.
Cost: Free.
McLennan
Date: Monday, Feb. 21
Location: At McLennan, on the pond west of the covered bridge.
Time: Noon-3 p.m.
Event: Skating on the pond, bonfire to keep warm, hotdogs available to be roasted, hot chocolate.
Cost: Free.
Northern Sunrise County
Date: Monday, Feb. 21
Location: Mill Brown Memorial Park.
Time: 1-3 p.m.
Event: Tobogganing, hotdogs, refreshments, doughnuts, door prizes, community connection and more.
Cost: Free.
Triangle
Date: Sunday, Feb. 20
Location: Pioneer Threshermans Association Grounds 16 km west of High Prairie.
Time: 1 p.m.
Event: Hotdogs and hot chocolate, hayrides, toboggan hill [bring your own sled, skis or snowshoes], indoors games [bring your own].
Cost: Free.
Peace River
Date: Monday, Feb. 21
Location: Baytex Energy Centre.
Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Event: Skating, door prizes, fieldhouse activities, crafts.
Cost: Free.