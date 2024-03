Peace River rolled out the welcome mat for Family Day activities Feb. 19. The Baytex Energy Centre had many games and activities for children (of all ages!) to enjoy. Free hot chocolate and raffles added to the fun. Misery Mountain Ski Hill welcomed about 50 people to enjoy a day on the slopes under near perfect conditions. Photos courtesy of Photography by Lori.

Time to hit the slopes at Misery Mountain! Above, Mark Ladd helps Finley Evans, getting ready to go up the ski lift.

Finley Evans, 8, received a Red Cross Patrol shirt from Mark Ladd at Misery Mountain, saying, “I can’t wait to be old enough to be a Canadian Ski Patroller!”

The Whirlwind Acres dog sled team gave free rides! Above, getting a sled ride are April Bourgeouis, 6, and her father, Remie Bourgeouis.

Tamara Brunham, TPR employee, makes Family Day buttons for six-year-old Felix White, in front, and his sister, Olivia White.

Free hot chocolate was offered to those attending. Receiving a drink are Yacine Niane, in front, and her mother, Maimouma Niane.

Shooting hoops was a good way to burn off energy and have fun! Left-right are Hali Osmond, 10, and Brale Quinney, 11, at the Baytex Energy Centre.