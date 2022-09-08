Famous Bee-Train will be on display!

Roger Kemp’s Bee-Train will be at the Harvest Festival Sept. 10 at Triangle. Left-right are Roger Kemp, Zoe Kemp, her child Lucas Kemp, Faith Bruneau in the bee suit, and Kevin Kemp.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A full day of fun for all ages is promised everyone attending the Triangle Fall Harvest Festival Sept. 19 at the grounds 15 km west of High Prairie, hosted by the Pioneer Threshermans Association.

A wide variety of activities is planned to entertain everyone during the day.

The day begins with a breakfast from 8-10 a.m. costing $5. Afterwards, starting at 10 a.m., many events open for the entire day. Many vendors will be in the hall selling products and services.

As for fun, three events begin lasting until 4 p.m. including hay bale darts, pool noodle croquet and a giant KerPlunk. KerPlunk was a very popular children’s game in the 1970s. It will be a must-see to try but be prepared for the spin organizers put on this game!

Maggie’s Catering opens at 10:30 a.m. and the museum opens at 11 a.m. for visitors.

“We encourage people to bring their own artifacts,” says Kemp. “A lot of people have them and we invite them to show their history.”

At noon, the popular antique tractor parade occurs. One of the organizers, Roger Kemp, says about 30 drivers are needed. Contact him at (780) 523-5367 if interested. The more drivers who volunteer, the more antiques will be on display.

Kemp adds anyone is welcome to attend and bring their own machines.

“The more pieces the better,” he says.

At 1 p.m. tractor barrel races and wagon rides begin and go until 4 p.m. The lumberjack competition begins at 3:30 p.m. which tests skills of competitors.

Demonstrations involving blacksmithing, threshing, sawmill and flour milling begin at 10 a.m. Kemp says each session will rotate by the hour during the day.

Supper is at 6 p.m. costing $20 with a music jamboree to follow.

Highlighting the day for kids is a candy drop, to be held during the afternoon, time to be determined.

And to top off the fun, Kemp’s Bee-Train, which won first place at the recent High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade, will be on location. Visitors are welcome to drive it.