Fans shut out of HPSD gymasiums

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Sports fans and parents wanting to watch local youth in school sports in High Prairie School Division gyms have been shut out.

At its regular board meeting Nov. 23, the school board of trustees discussed an option to allow a limited number of spectators to watch games in person under COVID-19 restrictions.

Trustees considered comments and views from school administrators and decided not to adjust the re-entry plan that would allow spectators in HPSD schools.

The option to allow limited spectators in schools was reviewed after considering current health restrictions and mandatory guidelines that states the following:

“Spectator attendance is restricted to one-third fire code capacity and limited to households or two close contacts for those living alone.”

As a result of the board’s decision, spectators have been banned from two major basketball tournaments in High Prairie. The E.W. Pratt Chargers hosted the ninth annual Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament on Dec 3-4 at Pratt and Prairie River Junior High School.

The annual junior high school Rim Rocker Basketball Tournament is scheduled for both school gyms on Dec. 10-11.

Further, the board reviewed and discussed mask requirements for students from kindergarten to Grade 3 in HPSD schools.

Masks are not required for K-3 students.

All students from Grades 4-12 and all staff must wear masks in common areas such as hallways, libraries, washrooms, on buses and at all times in classrooms unless they are in their classroom seated facing forward or they can maintain two metres social distancing.

Students from K-12 and teachers do not need to wear masks in the classroom if the teacher is at least two metres distance from students and students are in their seats facing forward.

If students face each other, sit in pods or work together on group projects and not social distance, they must wear masks.

All students must wear masks in a school that is placed on an outbreak by the Government of Alberta.

Restrictions and protocol for in-person board meetings was discussed.

School division administration met with the local public heath officer to confirm the best practices for in-person meetings.

It was determined that in-person meetings can take place but participants must be masked at all times and no food and beverages may be served.