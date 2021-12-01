Fatal collision near Slave Lake

Slave Lake RCMP responded to a call Nov. 23 at 4:23 a.m. that a minivan and semi-tractor trailer had collided on Highway 2 east, approximately 35 km from Slave Lake.

Slave Lake RCMP attended the scene along with emergency services. The driver of the minivan, a 39-year-old male from Calgary, was taken to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital.

The name of the deceased will not be released.

The driver of the semi tractor trailer was not physically injured.

RCMP’s preliminary investigation into the collision indicates the minivan was traveling westbound on Highway 2 when it crossed the centre line and struck the semi-tractor trailer in a head-on collision.

RCMP are continuing the investigation.