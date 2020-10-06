Faust responds to more calls in 2020

The 2020 Faust Fire District of Big Lakes County Fire Services. Standing, left-right, are deputy fire chief George Baker, training officer and Capt. Ken MacEachern, Andrea Werner, Colebee Harding and Robert Nygaard. Missing in the photo are Michael Zartorski, Lloyd Marshall, Robert Dalkhe, Joe Wolff, Kallen MacEachern and Steven St. Cyr.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Faust Fire District has responded to more calls in 2020 than last year.



“We’ve had about 20 calls so far this year,” deputy fire chief George Baker says.



“We’ve had some big calls.”



Firefighters were called out to a few major fires, along with search a rescue on Lesser Slave Lake and looking for a missing person.



“The Strawberry Service fire was the biggest fire we responded to,” Baker says.



Faust fire crew battled the fire on April 20 with Kinuso fire district.



Faust firefighters were the first on scene of a fire in a pick-up truck travelling east of Faust on Highway 2 May 7. The truck was pulling a travel trailer when the incident occurred.



During the spring run-off in May, Faust crews helped break up ice jams on West Prairie River and Heart River to prevent further flooding.



“We used my drone to get video and photos of the ice jams,” Baker says.



Firefighters responded to a fire that destroyed a garage and shop as the only significant structure fire in Faust in 2020, he says.



Crews extinguished a tree fire caused by windy weather conditions.



“We went out to two calls where trees fell on power lines,” Baker says.



One incident was in Driftpile in July and the other was on Highway 2 at Old Man Creek.



The crew did not battle any wildfires in 2020 as wet weather significantly reduced wildfire activity and the fire hazard.



Baker reports the fire crew did not respond to any motor vehicle collisions.



He believes fewer people were traveling during restrictions in the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



Currently, the fire district has 11 members and more are welcome.



“We’re always looking for more volunteers,” Baker says.



Faust fire district crew trains the second and fourth Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m.



For more information, phone Baker at (780) 843-7758.