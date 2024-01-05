Faust street upgrades postponed

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Rising costs has caused Big Lakes County to delay plans to upgrade two main streets in Faust.

At its regular meeting Dec. 13, council passed a motion to postpone a project to pave Third and Fourth avenues with curb and gutter until funds are available through the community upgrade program or other funding sources.

Cost of the project has increased, said Kevin Cymbaluk, director of operations.

“Bids for the work were received in October and were significantly over budget,” Cymbaluk wrote in his report to council.

“They were way over budget,” he stated as he outlined the project to council.

Council has accumulated $400,000 for the project under the community upgrade program.

Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard said the upgrade is needed.

“There’s not much room for parking,” said Nygaard, who suggested the option council approved in the motion. “It’s a mess.”

As mentioned at the regular council meeting Nov. 22 and the budget meeting Dec. 5, the project would be re-evaluated and options would be presented, Cymbaluk said.

The primary objectives for this work are to improve drainage, parking and aesthetics of hamlet development, Cymbaluk said.

“A project of this type in a hamlet does improve overall aesthetics and incorporates an urban-style design,” he added.

The only increased ongoing maintenance required would be snow removal in heavier snowfalls