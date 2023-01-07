Fawcett named new director at Mercer PR mill

Joe Fawcett

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Mercer Peace River has named longtime employee Joe Fawcett as director of operations of the pulp mill starting Jan. 9.

He succeeds Shawn Elliott, who retires as mill manager, says a Mercer Peace River news release.

“I am very grateful for this incredible opportunity to be the director of mill operations,” Fawcett says.

“I have been fortunate to work at MPR for over 30 years and I look forward to help MPR achieve new and exciting goals.”

When he starts, the title of the role will change.

Fawcett has diverse experience in the facility in the operations discipline both as an operator and a leader.

He was heavily involved in large projects in the mill, including the upgrade to the recovery broiler in 2011 and bringing the mill back to operation after a tragic incident in 2017.

As director of operations, he will oversee all operations and report directly to the managing director.

“I look forward to work with Joe in this new capacity,” managing director Roger Ashfield says.

“During the hiring process, we considered several very strong candidates both internally and externally.

“Due to Joe’s extensive experience working at every level within the operations and his vision for the mill’s future, he stood out as a strong candidate for this role.”

Originally from Grimshaw, Fawcett graduated from Fairview College as a fourth-class power engineer.

He started working at Mercer in 1992 as a power and recovery operating technician.

After 10 years, he was promoted to power and recovery shift engineer.

Fawcett showed strong leadership and continued to climb the ladder.

In 2006, he became a day lead and a superintendent in 2011.

Fawcett was promoted in 2012 to management as the power and recovery manager.

Most recently, he has served as the operational excellence manager since 2020 and currently the steam chief.