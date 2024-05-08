FCSS honours Smoky Region volunteers

Special recognition volunteer Bobo Simard helps in the kitchen April 19

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

It is an occasion that is eagerly anticipated by Smoky River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) staff each year, as a way to recognize those who give their time to make others’ lives a little brighter.

The annual Volunteer Appreciation Night was held at the Jean Cote Hall on April 19, and FCSS’s community program coordinator Anita Portsmouth says the evening was filled with camaraderie and fellowship as they presented awards and special recognition certificates to exemplary volunteers from the region.

“I believe that volunteer appreciation events are important as it’s a way for the community to say ‘Thank You’ to those who share their time and talents by volunteering and making our communities a better place to be,” says Portsmouth.

“These individuals are very important to our communities,” she adds.

Special certificates were given to volunteers who made time to help cook, drive people to functions, or assist the FCSS crew in a variety of events in the region.

“Volunteers are the heart and soul of what make a community great,” says Portsmouth.

“We are very lucky to have so many wonderful individuals who are willing to help out in so many areas. Without volunteers we wouldn’t have the halls, playgrounds, sports, programs and so much more within our beautiful municipalities.”

Among award winners were Volunteer-of-the-Year Paige Rey, Youth Volunteer-of-the-Year Teanna Campbell, Volunteer Family-of-the-Year the Iserts (inclusive of Dwayne, Cheryl, Emma, Elizabeth, and Dwayne Junior), and Lifetime Volunteer-of-the-Year Lucille Bussiere.

Portsmouth says that FCSS director Crystal Tremblay was surprised with a special recognition from Smoky River Fire and Rescue fire chief Marcel Maure. This award was given to her as a symbol and to give thanks for her dedication and commitment during wildfire evacuation. She received a new office chair as a thank you for all her hard work.

FCSS thanks the many sponsors who helped by donating food, supplies, their time, and the awards to present to volunteers.

Volunteer Family-of-the-Year recipients was the Isert Family. Left-right are Dwayne, Cheryl and Elizabeth, who are pictured with Member of Legislative Assembly Todd Loewen. Missing from the photograph are Dwayne Junior and Emma.

Jayden Gillis, left, received a special recognition certificate from FCSS board member and Town of Falher Councillor Lindsay Brown.

Lifetime Volunteer award recipient is Lucille Bussiere of Falher, left, shown with ATB Financial’s Nichole Simard.

FCSS director Crystal Tremblay, left, was surprised during the Volunteer Appreciation Night by fire chief Marcel Maure. Tremblay was presented with a new office chair for her dedication and commitment during the wildfire evacuation last May.

Volunteer-of-the-Year winner Paige Rey, left, receives her award from FCSS director Crystal Tremblay.

Kirk Portsmouth, left, and Samantha Portsmouth, centre, received special recognition certificates for their willingness to travel from Valleyview to volunteer at a variety of events in the region. They received their award from FCSS board member Sandy Primeau.

Youth Volunteer-of-the-Year recipient Teanna Campbell, left, is shown with FCSS board member Avis Gagne.