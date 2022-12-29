Festival of Trees dazzles visitors at hospital

A decades-old tradition continued at the High Prairie Health Complex Dec. 13 when an open house was held to celebrate the Festival of Trees. Each year, hospital staff form a committee on their own time and organize the event. Each hospital department is invited to decorate a tree which is placed in the main lobby area. The Festival of Trees included performances from the High Prairie and District Community Band and Northern Lights Encore Choir, and a visit from Santa. Peter Clarke from Seen’s Photography also attended to take photographs. Refreshments were also served to everyone attending.