Festival of Trees dazzles visitors at hospital

A decades-old tradition continued at the High Prairie Health Complex Dec. 13 when an open house was held to celebrate the Festival of Trees. Each year, hospital staff form a committee on their own time and organize the event. Each hospital department is invited to decorate a tree which is placed in the main lobby area. The Festival of Trees included performances from the High Prairie and District Community Band and Northern Lights Encore Choir, and a visit from Santa. Peter Clarke from Seen’s Photography also attended to take photographs. Refreshments were also served to everyone attending.

The Community Health & Wellness Clinic’s tree stood out with a huge snowman’s head. High Prairie’s very active Filipino Association decorated a tree at the hospital! J.B. Wood residents chose to put a snowman at the top of their tree instead of a star! What could be more appropriate at the top of a tree inside the hospital? Courtesy of Acute Care and ER.